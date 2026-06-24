The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s America250 plans; 3D animated Ala Moana

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Peter Young, Chair of the Hawaiʻi America250 Commission , shares some of the festivities planned for the nation’s 250th anniversary

, shares some of the festivities planned for the nation’s 250th anniversary Surfer and scientific diver Katie Mae McConnell talks about her love for the ocean ahead of the “ #IfThenSheCan ” exhibit in Dallas

” exhibit in Dallas 3D Animator Nick Chang talks about his work, which gives local nostalgic scenes like Shirokiya and Kahala Mall immersive retro reimaginations

Native Hawaiian Author shares her new book, “ Waking in a Sea of Dreams, ” the sequel to her award-winning debut young adult novel