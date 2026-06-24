© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s America250 plans; 3D animated Ala Moana

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A Ferris wheel stands on the National Mall for the 250 Anniversary celebrations, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington.
Rahmat Gul
/
AP
A Ferris wheel stands on the National Mall for the 250 Anniversary celebrations, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Peter Young, Chair of the Hawaiʻi America250 Commission, shares some of the festivities planned for the nation’s 250th anniversary 
  • Surfer and scientific diver Katie Mae McConnell talks about her love for the ocean ahead of the “#IfThenSheCan” exhibit in Dallas
  • 3D Animator Nick Chang talks about his work, which gives local nostalgic scenes like Shirokiya and Kahala Mall immersive retro reimaginations 
  • Native Hawaiian Author shares her new book, “Waking in a Sea of Dreams,” the sequel to her award-winning debut young adult novel
Tags
The Conversation independence daySurfingScienceArtVideo GamesLiteratureNative Hawaiian
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
More Episodes