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The Conversation

The Conversation: Title IX anniversary; Contemporary coconut art

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
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Statue of Patsy Mink at the Hawaiʻi State Library on the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022.
Office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Statue of Patsy Mink at the Hawaiʻi State Library on the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Journalist and author Kim Cross marks the 54th anniversary of Title IX and discusses how the federal legislation began in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the candidates running for office now that the race to election day has begun 
  • Jon Santos, curator of the upcoming contemporary art exhibit “Niu Systems,” talks about highlighting Hawaiian art in New York City
  • Kauaʻi-based author Tari Vickery shares how to manage feelings and finances in her new book, “The Emotional Side of Money
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The Conversation Title IXPatsy MinkElectionArtLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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