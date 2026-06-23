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Kauaʻi author explores the emotions behind finances

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM HST
Tari K. Vickery is the author of "The Emotional Side of Money: A Roadmap to Financial Wellness."
Tari K. Vickery
Tari K. Vickery is the author of "The Emotional Side of Money: A Roadmap to Financial Wellness."

With rising prices all around, how do people keep cool when thinking about their financial future?

Kauaʻi-based writer Tari K. Vickery is out with a new book called “The Emotional Side of Money: A Roadmap to Financial Wellness.”

The book walks through why it's so hard to talk about money and guides readers on how they can achieve a sense of peace when thinking about finances.

HPR spoke with Vickery, who seemed especially at ease on the lanai of her Kauaʻi home.

“The Emotional Side of Money: A Roadmap to Financial Wellness” is available here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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