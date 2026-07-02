Native Hawaiian author’s debut novel tells a coming-of-age story not just for kids

A new novel-in-verse follows a Hawaiian teenager navigating her place in the world from the Pacific Northwest.

The novel is titled “An Expanse of Blue,” and its author isn’t so different from the main character. Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.

She drew on her upbringing in the diaspora and her family’s involvement in the Catholic Church to craft the coming-of-age story. HPR spoke to Māhoe Adams about the new novel in verse.

"An Expanse of Blue" is out now. Adams will also be in the islands this fall to visit local bookstores.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.