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Native Hawaiian author’s debut novel tells a coming-of-age story not just for kids

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:53 PM HST
Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams is the author of "An Expanse of Blue."
Marie Monforte
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Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams
Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams is the author of "An Expanse of Blue."

A new novel-in-verse follows a Hawaiian teenager navigating her place in the world from the Pacific Northwest.

The novel is titled “An Expanse of Blue,” and its author isn’t so different from the main character. Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.

She drew on her upbringing in the diaspora and her family’s involvement in the Catholic Church to craft the coming-of-age story. HPR spoke to Māhoe Adams about the new novel in verse.

"An Expanse of Blue" is out now. Adams will also be in the islands this fall to visit local bookstores.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureNative Hawaiian
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
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