© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu; Voters react to Tommy Waters’ disqualification

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenAddis BelayMark Ladao
Published August 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Bishop Castori gave his final remarks and acknowledgments at the conclusion of Mass. (July 28, 2026)
Celia K. Downes
/
Courtesy of Hawaii Catholic Herald
Bishop Castori gave his final remarks and acknowledgments at the conclusion of Mass. (July 30, 2026)
  • Bishop Michael Thomas Tupou Castori, the newly ordained bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu, speaks with HPR about his journey and connection with the Pacific | Full Story
  • Hawaii Business Magazine’s Ken Wills shares their list of the top 250 companies and nonprofits across the state
  • HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on the primary election race for the state senate seat in ʻEwa Beach | Full Story
  • With Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters ineligible to run, HPR hears reactions from District 4 voters and Waters himself | Full Story
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on community gatherings marking Maui’s ongoing recovery three years after the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation ReligionElectionHonolulu City CouncilTommy Waters2023 Maui firesLahaina
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Addis Belay
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
More Episodes