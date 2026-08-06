The Conversation: Bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu; Voters react to Tommy Waters’ disqualification
- Bishop Michael Thomas Tupou Castori, the newly ordained bishop of the Diocese of Honolulu, speaks with HPR about his journey and connection with the Pacific | Full Story
- Hawaii Business Magazine’s Ken Wills shares their list of the top 250 companies and nonprofits across the state
- HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on the primary election race for the state senate seat in ʻEwa Beach | Full Story
- With Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters ineligible to run, HPR hears reactions from District 4 voters and Waters himself | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on community gatherings marking Maui’s ongoing recovery three years after the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story