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The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in on a cell phone ban in Hawaiʻi public schools

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 30, 2026 at 9:27 AM HST
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An empty classroom in a Hawaiʻi school.
Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association
An empty classroom in a Hawaiʻi school.

Today, our panel discusses a new statewide policy to restrict student cell phone usage beginning next school year — which starts next week. Our guests are:

  • School board Chair Roy Takumi
  • Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets

What are your thoughts on the cell phone ban in Hawaiʻi's public schools? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

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The Conversation EducationChildrenTechnology
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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