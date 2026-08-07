The Conversation: A hana hou show on civic engagement
On the eve of Hawaiʻi’s 2026 primary election, The Conversation highlights past stories about engaging in the democratic process.
- Local journalists Sophie Cocke and Janis Gin discuss the state of Hawaiʻi's media | Full Story
- Attorney Mark Davis and Punahou School teacher Pam Sakamoto discuss their work to find a better way to teach democracy in action | Full Story
- Andy Langhurst, head of the Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, sheds light on the legislative process | Full Story
- Devin Thomas, of Hawaiʻi Appleseed, talks about its free online tool to help track the progress of the state budget | Track the budget | Full Story