Online tool lets users see exactly how the state spends its money

State lawmakers finalized Hawaiʻi’s $20.3 billion budget on May 1, and a new tool is helping residents track where the money goes.

The Hawaiʻi Budget Bill Draft Tracker is an interactive data tool launched by the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice.

Kevin Thomas is director of tax and budget policy at the progressive think tank, and he sat down with HPR to share more about understanding Hawaiʻi’s state budget.

The free budget tracking tool can compare the state budget’s many different forms and revisions, allowing users to easily see how money gets allocated and re-allocated during the session.

To try out the Hawaiʻi Budget Tracker and learn more about the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center, follow this link here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.