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Native Hawaiian novelist returns with a sequel from the sea

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:49 PM HST
Native Hawaiian author Lurline Wailana McGregor, right, alongside her new novel, "Waking in a Sea of Dreams."
Kamehameha Schools
Native Hawaiian author Lurline Wailana McGregor, right, alongside her new novel, "Waking in a Sea of Dreams."

Native Hawaiian author and filmmaker Lurline Wailana McGregor returned to bookshelves with her new novel, “Waking in a Sea of Dreams.”

It’s the highly anticipated sequel to her award-winning debut novel, “The Deep Blue Sea and Me,” and has already been received as a valuable new addition to the canon of Kanaka literature.

McGregor spoke with HPR about the new novel. “Waking in a Sea of Dreams” is available online at Kamehameha Publishing.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation Native HawaiianLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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