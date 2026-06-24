Native Hawaiian novelist returns with a sequel from the sea

Native Hawaiian author and filmmaker Lurline Wailana McGregor returned to bookshelves with her new novel, “Waking in a Sea of Dreams.”

It’s the highly anticipated sequel to her award-winning debut novel, “The Deep Blue Sea and Me,” and has already been received as a valuable new addition to the canon of Kanaka literature.

McGregor spoke with HPR about the new novel. “Waking in a Sea of Dreams” is available online at Kamehameha Publishing.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.