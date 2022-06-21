Donate
Former University of Hawaiʻi volleyball standout Marilyn Moniz reflects on Title IX

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM HST
UH volleyball womens.jpeg
Courtesy University of Hawaiʻi athletics
/
FILE - The University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team in 2019.

June 23, 1972, is a day Marilyn Moniz remembers well. It marked a door of opportunity, a path of possibility — and it was partially thanks to Maui’s Patsy Mink. The former congresswoman and Honolulu city councilmember was a champion of Title IX, a federal law mandating gender equality in education programs.

Moniz, a former volleyball standout and University of Hawaiʻi athletic administrator, fondly recalled the five decades of opportunities that followed the enactment of Title IX.

Catherine Cruz

The 50th anniversary of Title IX is Thursday, June 23. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
