Former University of Hawaiʻi volleyball standout Marilyn Moniz reflects on Title IX

June 23, 1972, is a day Marilyn Moniz remembers well. It marked a door of opportunity, a path of possibility — and it was partially thanks to Maui’s Patsy Mink. The former congresswoman and Honolulu city councilmember was a champion of Title IX, a federal law mandating gender equality in education programs.

Moniz, a former volleyball standout and University of Hawaiʻi athletic administrator, fondly recalled the five decades of opportunities that followed the enactment of Title IX.

The 50th anniversary of Title IX is Thursday, June 23. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.