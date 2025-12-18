© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
A new Filipino series tells a love story rooted in the plantation era of Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:35 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Institute for Philippine Study
/
YouTube
"All the things I leave you" is an Ilocano series directed by Jade Castro.

A Filipino plantation worker in 1940s Hawaiʻi and his grandson in the IIocos region of the Philippines are two of the subjects of a web series that debuted at NewFest: New York’s LGBTQ+ film festival. It was also recently in a film festival in Africa, and it’s headed to Asia this weekend.

It’s called “All the Things I Leave You,” and it’s filmed in Ilocos, where the story begins. The Conversation spoke to Maui attorney Lance Collins, who is the creator and writer of the mini series. He explains how it all came to be.

The series will be showing at the Tianjin International Academic Film Festival this weekend.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
