A new Filipino series tells a love story rooted in the plantation era of Maui

A Filipino plantation worker in 1940s Hawaiʻi and his grandson in the IIocos region of the Philippines are two of the subjects of a web series that debuted at NewFest : New York’s LGBTQ+ film festival. It was also recently in a film festival in Africa, and it’s headed to Asia this weekend.

It’s called “All the Things I Leave You,” and it’s filmed in Ilocos, where the story begins. The Conversation spoke to Maui attorney Lance Collins , who is the creator and writer of the mini series. He explains how it all came to be.

The series will be showing at the Tianjin International Academic Film Festival this weekend.

