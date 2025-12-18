© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Singer Antonia Bennett brings the jazz and holiday spirit to Honolulu this weekend

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:58 PM HST
Antonio Bennett
/
Facebook
For decades, jazz singer Antonia Bennett performed with her father, musician Tony Bennett, as he toured around the world. She remembers singing “The Hokey Pokey” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” onstage with Tony when she was just a kid.

Antonia started a solo career after her father passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 2023. Her most recent album, “Expressions,” has been praised as “subtle, sincere, and deeply personal.”

Bennett spoke with The Conversation before two nights of jazz planned for this weekend at Lewers Lounge.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
