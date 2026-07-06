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The Conversation

The Conversation: Super Typhoon Bavi; Supreme Court ruling reflections

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published July 6, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
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Super Typhoon Bavi can be seen in this satellite image travelling over the Northern Mariana Islands, outlined in black. (July 6, 2026)
CSU/CIRA & KMA/NMSC
/
NOAA CIRA Satellite Library
Super Typhoon Bavi can be seen in this satellite image travelling over the Northern Mariana Islands, outlined in black. (July 6, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Super Typhoon Bavi, a Category 5 super typhoon passing through Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands | Full Story
  • Camron Hurt, director of nonpartisan watchdog group Common Cause Hawaii, discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s final rulings for 2026
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Nina Wu reports on a baby monk seal born on the west side of Oʻahu, and what more can be done to protect Hawaiʻi’s native endangered seals | Full Story
  • Local residents and business owners share with HPR what items they arenʻt putting into their shopping carts  
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The Conversation TyphoonGuamNorthern Mariana IslandsU.S. Supreme CourtHawaiian monk sealShopping
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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