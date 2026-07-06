The Conversation: Super Typhoon Bavi; Supreme Court ruling reflections

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on Super Typhoon Bavi, a Category 5 super typhoon passing through Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands | Full Story

Camron Hurt, director of nonpartisan watchdog group Common Cause Hawaii , discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s final rulings for 2026

, discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s final rulings for 2026 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Nina Wu reports on a baby monk seal born on the west side of Oʻahu, and what more can be done to protect Hawaiʻi’s native endangered seals | Full Story

Local residents and business owners share with HPR what items they arenʻt putting into their shopping carts