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The Conversation

The Conversation: Makaha Mangoes; A look at Liquefied Natural Gas

By Robbie Dingeman, Bill Dorman, Savannah Harriman-Pote, Maddie Bender
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
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Mangoes harvested at Makaha Mango Farm in Makaha Valley. (July 9, 2025)
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Mangoes harvested at Makaha Mango Farm in Makaha Valley. (July 9, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Mark Suiso, of Makaha Mangoes, shares tips on mango farming and explains why mango season is late this year 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Madeleine Valera investigates former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s alleged campaign finance violations | Full Story
  • HPR and Canary Media team up to report on the debate around Liquefied Natural Gas, and whether it will power Hawaiʻi’s future
  • Naoto Ueno, Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, shares information about a new cancer center in Hawaiʻi and its aim of developing more on-island cancer treatment
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The Conversation AgricultureFarming in Hawai'iSylvia LukeNatural GasUniversity of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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