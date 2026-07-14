The Conversation: Makaha Mangoes; A look at Liquefied Natural Gas

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Mark Suiso, of Makaha Mangoes, shares tips on mango farming and explains why mango season is late this year

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Madeleine Valera investigates former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s alleged campaign finance violations | Full Story

HPR and Canary Media team up to report on the debate around Liquefied Natural Gas, and whether it will power Hawaiʻi’s future

Naoto Ueno, Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, shares information about a new cancer center in Hawaiʻi and its aim of developing more on-island cancer treatment