The Conversation: Gov. Green and the National Guard; Hawaiʻi ranks last in business
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green explains why members of Hawaiʻi’s National Guard are deployed in the nation’s capital and responds to the calls to bring them back
- Sherry Menor, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, reacts to Hawaiʻi scoring last on CNBC’s Top States for Business ranking
- Manoa Valley Theatre director Jeanne Wynne Herring presents “Clyde’s,” a play about ex-convicts and their quest to craft the perfect sandwich