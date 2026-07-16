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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green and the National Guard; Hawaiʻi ranks last in business

By Bill Dorman,
Kevin Allen
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:54 AM HST
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National Guard members walk near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
National Guard members walk near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green explains why members of Hawaiʻi’s National Guard are deployed in the nation’s capital and responds to the calls to bring them back
  • Sherry Menor, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, reacts to Hawaiʻi scoring last on CNBC’s Top States for Business ranking
  • Manoa Valley Theatre director Jeanne Wynne Herring presents “Clyde’s,” a play about ex-convicts and their quest to craft the perfect sandwich
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The Conversation Josh GreenNational GuardBusiness NewsTheaterManoa Valley Theatre
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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