New book takes fans into Honolulu's '80s and '90s punk rock scene

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM HST
Being a punk in Hawaiʻi is a hard-knock life. Just ask Shawn “Speedy” Lopes. It's been his life and includes getting jumped outside of bars. Now it's the subject of a new book.

“Local Unrest” explores the true story of Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene. Lopes interviewed more than 100 people to compile a far-ranging oral history. HPR talked to him about the new book.

Author Shawn Lopes speaks to the Conversation's Kevin Allen about his new book "Local Unrest: The Extraordinary True Story of the Birth and Rise of Hawaiian Punk, Indie, and Underground Rock"
The Conversation
/
HPR
Author Shawn Lopes, right, with The Conversation's Kevin Allen.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
