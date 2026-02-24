New book takes fans into Honolulu's '80s and '90s punk rock scene

Being a punk in Hawaiʻi is a hard-knock life. Just ask Shawn “Speedy” Lopes. It's been his life and includes getting jumped outside of bars. Now it's the subject of a new book.

“Local Unrest” explores the true story of Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene. Lopes interviewed more than 100 people to compile a far-ranging oral history. HPR talked to him about the new book.

The Conversation / HPR Author Shawn Lopes, right, with The Conversation's Kevin Allen.

