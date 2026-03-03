Novel follows a mysterious stone from Hawaiʻi's shores to California

Readers may recognize author Jasmin ʻIolani Hakes — her first novel, "Hula," was named a best book of the summer by Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. It was also named Honolulu Magazine’s 2024 Book of the Year about Hawaiʻi.

Her second book, “The Pōhaku," hit bookshelves last month. The non-linear narrative weaves fact and fiction into a novel following centuries of Hawaiian history, family legacy, and a mystical stone guarded by generations of women.

History lovers take note: Hakes was visiting Fort Sutter in Sacramento when she came upon an excerpt from John Sutter’s diaries in which he expresses gratitude to “my Kanakas” — a group of 10 Hawaiians he credited for his success.

The Conversation spoke with the Hilo native, who now lives in California, about spending over a decade researching their existence.

“The Pōhaku” is available now online and at all major booksellers. Hakes will be at the following events:



March 3 / Kona Stories / Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Hawaiʻi Island – 6 p.m.

March 5 / Beach Dog Books / Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi Island – 3 p.m.

March 7 / Hilo Public Library / Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island – 12 p.m.

March 8 / Barnes & Noble Maui Marketplace / Kahului, Maui – 2 p.m.



