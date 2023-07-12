Big Island native explores family and identity in moving debut novel

Jasmin ʻIolani Hakes' new novel, "Hula," tells the coming-of-age story of a young woman aspiring to compete in the Merrie Monarch Festival's Miss Aloha Hula competition.

It also grapples with identity, family, and history.

Hakes grew up in the Keaukaha area in Hilo. She also spent many years with Hālau o Kekuhi and put herself through college as a professional lūʻau dancer.

She hopes readers around the world will come away with the understanding that "Hawaiʻi is not a destination. It's a place … Be aware of [the] culture, and be in awe of it."

"Hula" is Hakes' debut novel. It is available through Harper-Collins Publishers and all major booksellers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.