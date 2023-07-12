© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Big Island native explores family and identity in moving debut novel

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST
Harper-Collins Publishers
/

Jasmin ʻIolani Hakes' new novel, "Hula," tells the coming-of-age story of a young woman aspiring to compete in the Merrie Monarch Festival's Miss Aloha Hula competition.

It also grapples with identity, family, and history.

Hakes grew up in the Keaukaha area in Hilo. She also spent many years with Hālau o Kekuhi and put herself through college as a professional lūʻau dancer.

She hopes readers around the world will come away with the understanding that "Hawaiʻi is not a destination. It's a place … Be aware of [the] culture, and be in awe of it."

"Hula" is Hakes' debut novel. It is available through Harper-Collins Publishers and all major booksellers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation literaturedance
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
