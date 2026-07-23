Sen. Karl Rhoads reflects on 20 years; Preserving coconut palms
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy reports on Hawaiʻi’s race for Lieutenant Governor | Full Story
- Sen. Karl Rhoads, longtime chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reflects on his career after 20 years of service in the State Legislature
- Vicky Durand and Indrajit Gunasekara, of the Koali Niu Coconut Gene Bank, share how the nonprofit aims to preserve and protect the native coconuts of Hāna Maui
- The Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project unveils “E Lele!,” a new card game dedicated to Hawaiʻi’s seabirds