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The Conversation

The Conversation: Obama Center’s Hawaiʻi ties; State Capitol reflecting pool

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:55 AM HST
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An exhibit seen at the Obama Presidential Center Museum. (June 10, 2025)
Catherine Cruz
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HPR
An exhibit seen at the Obama Presidential Center Museum. (June 10, 2025)
  • Native Hawaiian educator Kepa Barrett and Hawaiʻi-based author Sheila Sarhangi share their experience exploring the Obama Presidential Center and discuss how it tied Obama’s story to Hawaiʻi 
  • Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan reacts to the news of algae bloom in the National Mall and shares plans to tackle issues with Hawaiʻi’s own State Capitol reflecting pool 
  • Ingrid Johanson and Drew Downs, of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, discuss Kīlauea’s record-breaking streak of eruption and forecast its 50th eruptive episode 
  • Chris Kamaka Jr., Vice President of Kamaka Ukulele, talks about the history of the family business and the craft of creating ukulele 
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The Conversation Barack ObamaHawaii State CapitolHawaiian Volcano ObservatoryʻUkulele
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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