The Conversation: Obama Center’s Hawaiʻi ties; State Capitol reflecting pool
- Native Hawaiian educator Kepa Barrett and Hawaiʻi-based author Sheila Sarhangi share their experience exploring the Obama Presidential Center and discuss how it tied Obama’s story to Hawaiʻi
- Acting Lt. Gov. Keith Regan reacts to the news of algae bloom in the National Mall and shares plans to tackle issues with Hawaiʻi’s own State Capitol reflecting pool
- Ingrid Johanson and Drew Downs, of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, discuss Kīlauea’s record-breaking streak of eruption and forecast its 50th eruptive episode
- Chris Kamaka Jr., Vice President of Kamaka Ukulele, talks about the history of the family business and the craft of creating ukulele