Kamaka Ukulele celebrates 110 years of craftsmanship, tradition

Music filled the room with the sounds of Kamaka Ukulele on the top floor of Honolulu Hale on Wednesday afternoon.

The spotlight was on the company that was started by Sam Kamaka Sr. more than a century ago.

The ʻukulele are manufactured at its factory on South Street. The third-generation family business is guided by Chris Kamaka Sr., who thanked his family, his siblings, and their spouses for helping to continue the long-standing tradition of making the jumping flea.

The instrument has its roots in Portugal and ties to the plantation era of sugar and pineapple.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially proclaimed June 18, 2026, Kamaka Ukulele Day in honor of the master craftsmen.

“Whereas for 110 years, Kamaka Hawaiʻi has preserved a tradition of handcrafted ʻukulele making, passing its knowledge and craftsmanship through generations, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality innovation and excellence, and whereas Kamaka Hawaiʻi is widely recognized across the City and County of Honolulu, throughout Hawaiʻi, and around the world as the king of the ʻukulele,” Blangiardi said.

HPR sat down with Chris Kamaka Jr. at the Kakaʻako factory on South Street. He is vice-president of the family business and a luthier like his dad, uncle, and grandfather. The company produces some 15,000 ʻukulele every year.

Kamaka Jr. remembered all the past employees and family members who helped make Kamaka Ukulele what it is today.

He said his grandfather would have been 104 this year, so he hopes to make his past generations proud.

Kamaka Ukulele sources most of its wood from koa trees on Hawaiʻi Island. It is then processed from a log, turned into quarter-inch sets, and eventually becomes a top, a back, and a pair of sides.

Kamaka Jr. said it's easy to go through the motions when he makes it, but each wood is different.

“Each type of wood is different grain, different density, different colors, so you really have to put in the effort to adjust the way you make each instrument,” he explained. “A lot of that is learned (and) passed down from my grandpa.”

He encouraged everyone to come to Kamaka Ukulele to tour the shop, see how the instruments are made, and celebrate ʻukulele.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.