As the Reflecting Pool battles algae, Hawaiʻi's "waterless pool" nears completion

News of algae bloom in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool appearing after its $14 million renovation is making headlines as the country’s 250th anniversary celebration approaches.

It’s an issue that may seem familiar to local residents, as Hawaiʻi’s own State Capitol reflecting pool has been dogged by algae and persistent leaks for years.

Keith Regan serves as director of the Department of Accounting and General Services, as well as Acting Lieutenant Governor since former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke stepped down in April. For him, the news of algae at the National Mall hits close to home.

“It just brought back a lot of memories in terms of what we've been dealing with here at the State Capitol for literally decades,” he said.

“Since the building was put into operation back in the late 60s, early 70s, you know, we've been dealing with nothing but algae.”

Regan spoke with HPR about a three-phase plan to replace the Capitol’s pool with glass and art murals, or “waterless pool glass.”

“By changing direction and actually creating something that one doesn't require actual water but gives the look of water, essentially achieves the same thing, but without sort of that ongoing regular costly maintenance that a pool would have,” he explained.

“There's actually a lot of work that's going to be going into this project, and we're estimating somewhere in the $55 to $65 million range in terms of being able to complete what's called phase three of this project.”

Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos was picked to create the ocean-inspired glass artworks to replace the pools.

Excitement for the upcoming artwork is growing as the project nears completion.

As Regan summarized, “it is going to restore that space into an incredibly beautiful and attractive place where families and community members can gather and utilize it in ways that it was never dreamed of.”

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.