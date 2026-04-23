Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke to take leave of absence amid investigation

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced that she will take a leave of absence, without pay, for an indefinite period.

This comes as Luke had been identified as the target of a bribery investigation by the state Dept. of the Attorney General, according to her lawyer David Louie.

A target letter indicates prosecutors are considering criminal charges. Louie said the state has not provided details or evidence to support the potential allegation.

Luke said in a written statement, "I understand that allegations which have been made against me are concerning. I ask for the public’s understanding and to allow this process to move forward appropriately."

Federal and state authorities have been investigating a bribery incident from over four years ago. The alleged incident happened in January 2022, when an "influential state legislator" allegedly accepted $35,000 in a paper bag.

While Luke maintains that she did not take any money in a bag, in 2022, she reported returning two campaign donations from two lobbyists that totalled $10,000. She received the funds at a dinner in January 2022 which fit the description and time period of the $35,000 allegation.

Luke did not report receiving the funds and amended her campaign spending report after Honolulu Civil Beat alerted her of the missing contributions earlier this year.

Gov. Josh Green said he met with Luke on Thursday morning, where he asked her to take a leave of absence until the Attorney General's investigation has resolved, "so government can remain focused on serving the people of Hawaiʻi."

In the situation of a temporary absence, the duties of the lieutenant governor go to the executive officers, bypassing the Senate president and House speaker. That would mean that the duties would first go to state Attorney General Anne Lopez, who previously committed to not accepting the role because of the investigation.

“I will not accept that position,” Lopez said at a February news conference.

“If the Senate and the House don't want it, and it comes to me, I will say I don't want it either.”

The next person in line is the Department of Budget and Finance Director Seth Colby.

House Speaker Nadine Nakamura wrote in a statement, “I’m saddened to hear about the news regarding the Lieutenant Governor. We respect her decision to take a leave of absence while the investigation continues.”

A spokesperson for the House majority confirmed that Nakamura also declined the role of lieutenant governor. Senate President Ron Kouchi has previously said he is not interested in taking the position.

Luke announced that she would end her reelection bid on Sunday.

This is a developing story.