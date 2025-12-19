Honolulu photo exhibit highlights an architectural feature all about flow

A piece of design that, once it's on your radar, you can’t unsee it. That certainly happened with the curator at the Honolulu Museum of Art, who is the driving force behind an exhibit that opened in November.

The show is called “ Let Trade Winds Flow ,” and it focuses on a design feature known as breeze block. Tory Laitila stopped by The Conversation to talk about this architectural design feature and the exhibit.

The breeze block photo exhibit features the work of six photographers: Andy Behrle, James Charisma, David Franzen, Michelle Mishina, James Nakamura, and Kahale Naehu-Ramos. It will be on view through March 2026.

“Let Trade Winds Flow” is the subject of a talk this Friday at the Honolulu Museum of Art that is sold out .

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 19, 2025.