The Conversation

Local researchers are planning for rising sea levels, coastal erosion in Waikīkī

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST
waikiki beach tourists diamond head hotels
Noe Tanigawa
/
HPR
Waikiki Beach in April 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a week since a massive wave event sent surf hurling onto Oʻahu's south shores. Scientists with the University of Hawaiʻi School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology say a sand replenishment project at the Royal Hawaiian beach fared the high energy pounding pretty well.

The Conversation surveyed the shoreline with hydrologist Shellie Habel and Dolan Eversole, a coastal geologist with the UH Sea Grant Program. Eversole says that even though the beaches fared well in the most recent storm surge, Hawaiʻi needs to start planning for the next disruptive event right now.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation WaikikienvironmentUniversity of Hawai‘iScience
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
