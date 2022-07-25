Local researchers are planning for rising sea levels, coastal erosion in Waikīkī

It’s been a week since a massive wave event sent surf hurling onto Oʻahu's south shores. Scientists with the University of Hawaiʻi School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology say a sand replenishment project at the Royal Hawaiian beach fared the high energy pounding pretty well.

The Conversation surveyed the shoreline with hydrologist Shellie Habel and Dolan Eversole, a coastal geologist with the UH Sea Grant Program. Eversole says that even though the beaches fared well in the most recent storm surge, Hawaiʻi needs to start planning for the next disruptive event right now.

