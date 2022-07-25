Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches take tasty treats to the continent

It’s not often that Hawaiʻi businesses grow large enough that they expand to the continent. But that’s the story behind Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Uncle's Ku Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches / Paul and Barbara Logan and friends

Paul and Barbara Logan started their business in 2013 in the small town of Waialua on Oʻahu’s North Shore. It was just supposed to be something they did for fun as they sold produce at the community farmers market. But the sammies took off.

Since then, they've won several local “best of” awards. In 2020, Pacific Business News named it one of Hawaiʻi’s fastest growing companies. Now it's expanding into mainland markets — and offering an investment opportunity.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, The Conversation caught up with the Logans at their home in Waialua to learn more.

Find an ice cream sandwich at one of these locations.

A distribution facility is set to open in Las Vegas to serve Southern California, Nevada and Arizona. Click here to learn more about investment opportunities.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.