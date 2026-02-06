Film shares journey of Koreans sent to Kalaupapa on Molokaʻi

This past month, Amazon Prime Video offered a story about Koreans who were sent to Kalaupapa, the Hansen’s disease settlement on Molokaʻi. It was fitting since January also marked Kalaupapa Month.

The film also rolled out in theaters in Korea following its debut at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival in 2023.

The Conversation sat down with the filmmaker behind the documentary, Jinyoung Lee. She worked as a journalist with Korea Times Hawaii before coming to the islands.

"Songs of Love from Hawaii" is streaming now.

