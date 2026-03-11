Hawaiʻi immigration protection measures pass significant legislative hurdle

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives passed a package of bills that would increase protections for immigrants. The measures have cleared a significant step in the legislative process.

One of the measures would limit immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant in and around protected community locations.

House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Chair David Tarnas spoke on the floor in support of the measure, which he says will bring back a once-federal policy under former President Joe Biden.

“This particular measure is one that we're offering because it seems that the federal policies have changed. It used to be the federal policy in immigration enforcement recognized that certain places were protected and they did not carry out immigration related activities activities in those areas,” he said.

“This bill recognizes that schools and health care settings, libraries, shelters, and places of worship really must remain safe and accessible to all residents.”

Another measure that the House advanced would require state and county law enforcement to inform people of their rights before they speak with immigration enforcement authorities.

If a state or local law enforcement agency does allow immigration enforcement access to a person who was detained by them, their director or police chief must then host two community meetings the next year.

“Let's give them the facts by the people who are there to protect us,” said Rep. Gregor Illagan, who introduced the measure. “That's what this measure does — two town halls. It's not a lot to ask for. Our police department should be not only protecting us, but informing us on what's happening at this time.”

The other two measures that passed include one that would bar local law enforcement from signing into an agreement to be deputized as ICE agents.

Hawaiʻi is one of only 11 states in the country that does not already have this type of agreement with ICE.

The measures will next go to the Senate for consideration.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio exists to serve all of Hawai’i, and it’s the people of Hawai’i who keep us independent and strong. Donate today. Mahalo for your support.