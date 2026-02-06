The smallest county in the U.S. may cease to exist. What comes next for Kalaupapa?

The remote peninsula of Kalaupapa on Molokaʻi’s north shore is facing a big change. Kalawao County will soon be dissolving — and Maui County is weighing whether it will take on its jurisdiction.

After thousands of Hansen’s disease patients were exiled to Kalaupapa between 1866 and 1969, many have chosen to remain and call it home. In a delicate and emotional balance, the transition timeline now rests on the lifespan of the few remaining patient residents, who are in their 80s.

HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol looked into what the future could hold.

