Passports can now be acquired through a satellite city hall in Honolulu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM HST
You will be able to apply for a U.S. passport at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall starting Aug. 1. It’s a pilot project between the U.S. Passport Agency and the City and County of Honolulu. The Conversation talked to Kim Hashiro, director of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, about how it’s supposed to work.

Online appointments for the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall can be made here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

City and County of Honolulu Honolulu Department of Customer Services
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
