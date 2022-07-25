Passports can now be acquired through a satellite city hall in Honolulu

You will be able to apply for a U.S. passport at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall starting Aug. 1. It’s a pilot project between the U.S. Passport Agency and the City and County of Honolulu. The Conversation talked to Kim Hashiro, director of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, about how it’s supposed to work.

Online appointments for the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall can be made here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.