2022 candidate interview: Kai Kahele for Hawaiʻi governor

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Kai Kahele, the current U.S. representative for the neighbor islands and non-urban Oʻahu, is pivoting from Washington to Hawaiʻi in his campaign to be the next governor. Also a Hawaiian Airlines pilot, Kahele told HPR that if he loses the primary election, he will not run for office again. The Conversation spoke with the Democratic candidate about how he wants to transform the state if elected.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.