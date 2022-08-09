The Conversation: EPA fines state for illegal cesspool; Kai Kahele seeks votes in gubernatorial race
- Amy Miller from the Environmental Protection Agency gives a closer look at the $100,000 fine against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for cesspool violations on Kauaʻi
- U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele hopes to bring his congressional experience home as Hawaiʻi's next governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio talks about campaign spending in the Honolulu City Council races for today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow describes where Hawaiʻi stands in the 2022 Kids Count report | Full Story
- Derek Ching, founder of the snack company Hawaiʻi's Choice, continues the tastes of his family's Yick Lung brand with new li hing mui candies