Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: EPA fines state for illegal cesspool; Kai Kahele seeks votes in gubernatorial race

Published August 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
cesspool
Cory Lum
/
Honolulu Civil Beat

Tags

The Conversation environmentElectionfood
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes