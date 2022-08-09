Donate
Local News

EPA fines DLNR over $100,000 for illegal Kauaʻi cesspool

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM HST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined the state Department of Land and Natural Resources $105,543 for an illegal large-capacity cesspool.

An EPA investigation led the DLNR to close the cesspool serving restrooms at Kamokila Hawaiian Village on Kauaʻi.

The EPA banned LCC’s under the Safe Drinking Water Act in 2005 because of their potential to pollute water sources.

The federal government is also requiring that the DLNR audit and evaluate for cesspools on its 1.3 million acres of property.

Since the ban in 2005, more than 3,000 large cesspools in Hawaiʻi have closed, but about 1,600 remain.

Hawaiʻi uses more cesspools than any other state.

Local News Environmental Protection AgencyDepartment of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)cesspoolsenvironment
