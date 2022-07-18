Finding new technology, funding to convert thousands of Hawaiʻi cesspools

Innovation in sanitation. Think sewage. Hawaiʻi is facing a major challenge of moving nearly 90,000 homes off septic tanks and onto more environmentally friendly alternatives. The nonprofit Wastewater Alternatives and Innovation has a conference Tuesday to focus on solutions to cesspool pollution. The Conversation spoke with Executive Director Stuart Coleman to learn more.

The public is welcome to join a meeting of the minds on Tuesday, July 19. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.