The Conversation

Finding new technology, funding to convert thousands of Hawaiʻi cesspools

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST
WAI facebook post.jpeg WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations
Dr. Robert K. Zelkovsky/WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations
Construction of a Cinderella Greywater Combination System on Kauaʻi. (Dr. Robert K. Zelkovsky)

Innovation in sanitation. Think sewage. Hawaiʻi is facing a major challenge of moving nearly 90,000 homes off septic tanks and onto more environmentally friendly alternatives. The nonprofit Wastewater Alternatives and Innovation has a conference Tuesday to focus on solutions to cesspool pollution. The Conversation spoke with Executive Director Stuart Coleman to learn more.

The public is welcome to join a meeting of the minds on Tuesday, July 19. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation cesspoolsEnvironmental Protection Agency
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
