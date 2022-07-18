The Conversation: Military personnel gather in Hawaiʻi for RIMPAC; After-school care helps to make up for learning loss
- Military personnel from around the world traveled to Hawaiʻi for the Rim of the Pacific maritime exercises
- Executive Director of Wastewater Alternatives and Innovation Stuart Coleman describes his work to decrease cesspools and septic tanks in Hawaiʻi. Register for the WAI Third Annual Innovations in Sanitation convention here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Megan Tagami gives us a closer look at pregnancy centers in a post-Roe world in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow explains the way after-school care programs, such as A-plus, are working to help make up for the learning lost during the pandemic | Full Story
- Comedian Nate Bargatze prepares to take his show "The Raincheck" to Honolulu and Kahului