The Conversation

Military, local health care partners practice real-world medical emergencies for RIMPAC

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM HST
RIMPAC medical exercises 2022 Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Medical emergency exercise at Ford Island as part of RIMPAC on July 15, 2022.

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro is in town to check in on the RIMPAC military exercises. Hawaiʻi is the first stop on a trip that is said to include the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. His arrival coincided with an onboard emergency Sunday. An engine fire on a Peruvian ship sent two sailors taking part in the war games to the hospital with burn injuries.

Training exercises last week included large-scale medical emergencies brought on by a natural disaster or military attack. Military personnel from several countries, along with a handful of civilians, participated in the one-day event. The Conversation got a front-row seat to observe the Ford Island exercises and spoke with Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Director Marc Moriguchi.

RIMPAC 2022 continues in and around Hawai'i and California until Aug. 4. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
