Honolulu City Council approves property tax-fueled fund for climate projects

Last year, Honolulu voters approved the creation of a city fund dedicated to climate resiliency. The Honolulu City Council approved the fund that can be used for climate infrastructure projects and grants for cesspool conversions.

"We're behind on climate change, and I think a lot of people know that," said Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency Executive Director Ben Sullivan.

"The facts are that we're behind on our greenhouse gas emission goals and reduction goals. And we are also behind on preparing for the impacts of climate change. So this fund is well-timed. It's going to allow the city to accelerate our adaptation planning."

The measure would deposit 1.5% of property tax revenue into a fund dedicated to climate resiliency. That’s about $8.6 million a year.

Sullivan said several projects could be financed through the new fund. One of the most important is a stormwater master planning study that would analyze how water moves throughout the island to better manage stormwater runoff. The project is complex because many of the culverts are not on plans or are inaccessible.

"But it's critical information because we need to understand how we're able to move water and rain as it hits the island," Sullivan said.

Another use of the fund will be giving grants of up to $50,000 to homeowners to convert their cesspools. It would be limited to households making 80% or below the annual median income. For a family of four, that's about $120,000.

Councilmember Matt Weyer, who introduced the measure, said this is one way the city can support homeowners.

"This is Honolulu putting some skin in the game, but understanding that this isn't the cure-all for the problem," Weyer said.

There are about 7,500 cesspools on Oʻahu that will need to be converted.

The fund also comes as federal funding for some climate projects is being cancelled. One example is the city's Climate Champions program, which helps community organizations take on climate adaptation projects.

The city received a termination letter in March from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Sullivan said he hopes the climate fund can help continue the program.

The measure will next go to Mayor Rick Blangiardi for his signature.

