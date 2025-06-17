© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Honolulu City Council leadership changes under discussion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 17, 2025 at 10:35 AM HST
Honolulu City Council
/
Flickr
Councilmember Tommy Waters is chair of the Honolulu City Council.

The Honolulu City Council will vote this week on a measure that could shake up its leadership.

Councilmember Tommy Waters, who represents East Oʻahu, is the current chair. That would stay the same.

But if the resolution passes, Vice Chair Matt Weyer and Floor Leader Radiant Cordero would be ousted from their leadership positions.

Councilmember Andria Tupola would become vice chair and Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina would become floor leader.

The measure was introduced by Councilmembers Scott Nishimoto and Val Okimoto.

This comes after a contentious council meeting earlier this month where the council voted 5 to 4 to approve a six-year hike in sewer fees.

Waters, Tupola, Kiaʻāina and Nishimoto voted against the increase.

All 17 submissions of testimony on the issue opposed the change in council leadership.

Many of the testifiers praised Weyer for his leadership as vice chair, and many raised concerns about Tupola as his replacement.

Because the measure is a resolution, it will only need one full council vote to pass.
