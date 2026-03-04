© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: International adoptees; Prisoners of war

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:45 AM HST
FILE - In this April 1975 file photo, orphans aboard the first "Operation Babylift" flight at the end of the Vietnam War look through the windows of World Airways DC-8 jet as it flies them to the United States. (AP Photo/File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Kristine Altwies, former executive director of the international adoption agency A Family Tree, shares concerns about protections for adoptees without U.S. citizenship
  • Maj. Gen. Kelly K. McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, discusses efforts to retrieve a sunken Japanese ship that carried hundreds of American prisoners of war
  • The Power Back Project co-coordinators, Stacey Alapai and Shay Chan Hodges, work to equip Maui residents with portable backup power
  • Playwright Ikaika Mendez and actor Wailea Tupou bring a story of community resilience to life in the new play "Lele Wale"
The Conversation ImmigrationHistoryEnergyEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
