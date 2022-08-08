2022 candidate interview: Josh Green for Hawaiʻi governor

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Josh Green, the current lieutenant governor and a physician, is campaigning to lead Hawaiʻi as its next governor. Green was a state representative for four years and a state senator for 10 years until 2018. The Conversation spoke with the Democratic candidate about his priorities if elected as governor.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.