The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Josh Green for Hawaiʻi governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM HST
Josh Green at hpr on friday aug 5 2022
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 5, 2022.

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Josh Green, the current lieutenant governor and a physician, is campaigning to lead Hawaiʻi as its next governor. Green was a state representative for four years and a state senator for 10 years until 2018. The Conversation spoke with the Democratic candidate about his priorities if elected as governor.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
