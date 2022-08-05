Donate
2022 candidate interview: Vicky Cayetano for Hawaiʻi governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM HST
Gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 4, 2022.

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Vicky Cayetano, a businesswoman and former Hawaiʻi first lady, is campaigning to lead the state as its next governor. Cayetano was president of her company United Laundry Services until stepping down earlier this year to run for governor. The Conversation spoke with the Democratic candidate about her transition into politics.

Cayetano is running in the Democratic primary against candidates Josh Green and Kai Kahele. The Conversation will have their interviews on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
