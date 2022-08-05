The Conversation: BWS finds fuel in Moanalua monitoring well; Vicky Cayetano sets sights on governorship
- Ernie Lau, Manager and Chief Engineer of the Board of Water Supply, says civilian drinking water remains safe after small amounts of fuel were detected in a Moanalua monitoring well
- Vicky Cayetano hopes her experience as a businesswoman will win her the seat for governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell gives us a closer look at the super PACs funding Hawaiʻi's election candidates | Full Story
- Director of the Waikiki Roughwater Swim Stefan Rienke plans around the monk seals at Kaimana Beach, just as National Marine Sanctuary Site Director Kris Sarri helps to feature marine life in new USPS stamps
- Comedian Jo Koy shows his love for Filipino American families in his first film, "Easter Sunday"