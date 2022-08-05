Donate
New USPS stamps feature 2 local marine sanctuaries

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST
The U.S. Postal Service released a series of stamps featuring two local marine sanctuaries on Friday to honor the 50th anniversary of NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System. The system covers over 620,000 square miles of ocean and Great Lakes waters for environmental protection.

The stamps include photos taken at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

The National Marine Sanctuary Stamps are being issued as first class mail forever stamps. Click here to order.

Local News U.S. Postal ServicePapahānaumokuākea Marine National MonumentHumpback Whale
