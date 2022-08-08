Donate
The Conversation

Honolulu Board of Water Supply on trace amounts of fuel in monitoring well

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM HST
Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau 121321
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau speaks at a press conference at BWS headquarters on Dec. 13, 2021.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it detected trace amounts of fuel in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley. The samples came from monitoring well DH-43, which sits about 1,500 feet from the Red Hill bulk storage facility.

It is not in a drinking water well, but is it just a matter of time? The Conversation spoke with BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Water Quality Manager Erwin Kawata. Kawata says the sample dates back to May 2022. It was sent to a specialized mainland lab and received at the end of June. The analysis was shared with the military as well as the EPA and Department of Health until its release to the public this week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
