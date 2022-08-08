Honolulu Board of Water Supply on trace amounts of fuel in monitoring well

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it detected trace amounts of fuel in a groundwater monitoring well in Moanalua Valley. The samples came from monitoring well DH-43, which sits about 1,500 feet from the Red Hill bulk storage facility.

It is not in a drinking water well, but is it just a matter of time? The Conversation spoke with BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau and Water Quality Manager Erwin Kawata. Kawata says the sample dates back to May 2022. It was sent to a specialized mainland lab and received at the end of June. The analysis was shared with the military as well as the EPA and Department of Health until its release to the public this week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2022.