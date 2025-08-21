Gov. Green talks working toward 'meaningful compromise' on military land leases

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll sent a letter to Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning, recapping a face-to-face meeting earlier this month.

Driscoll acknowledged the Army’s willingness to work with Hawaiʻi to come to a “mutually acceptable framework by the end of this year,” the letter said.

The military land leases, as well as the new Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board, were among the topics HPR spoke with Green about on Thursday.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

