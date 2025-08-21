© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Green talks working toward 'meaningful compromise' on military land leases

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:36 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Trades Graduation Ceremony at Hilton Hawaiian Village on Aug. 1, 2025.
Justice Vannatta/U.S. Navy
/
DVIDS
Gov. Josh Green speaks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Trades Graduation Ceremony at Hilton Hawaiian Village on Aug. 1, 2025.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll sent a letter to Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning, recapping a face-to-face meeting earlier this month.

Driscoll acknowledged the Army’s willingness to work with Hawaiʻi to come to a “mutually acceptable framework by the end of this year,” the letter said.

The military land leases, as well as the new Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board, were among the topics HPR spoke with Green about on Thursday.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
