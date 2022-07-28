2022 candidate interview: Keith Amemiya for lieutenant governor

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Keith Amemiya, a local businessman who previously ran for Honolulu mayor, is seeking to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor. He's currently the head of the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, and previously led the Hawaii High School Athletic Association for over a decade until 2010. The Conversation spoke with Amemiya about what he hopes to bring to the No. 2 position in the executive branch of state government.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Hawaiʻi Public Radio Lieutenant governor candidate Keith Amemiya, right, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 26, 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.