The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Keith Amemiya for lieutenant governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST
The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Keith Amemiya, a local businessman who previously ran for Honolulu mayor, is seeking to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor. He's currently the head of the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, and previously led the Hawaii High School Athletic Association for over a decade until 2010. The Conversation spoke with Amemiya about what he hopes to bring to the No. 2 position in the executive branch of state government.

Lieutenant governor candidate Keith Amemiya, right, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 26, 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
