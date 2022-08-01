Donate
The Conversation

2022 candidate interview: Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM HST
The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Sylvia Luke, the chair of the state House Finance Committee, is seeking to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor. She has represented Honolulu neighborhoods for 24 years since 1998 and served on numerous House committees. The Conversation spoke with Luke about recent targetted campaign ads, and what she hopes to bring to the No. 2 position in the executive branch of state government.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Election
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
