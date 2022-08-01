2022 candidate interview: Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule.

Sylvia Luke, the chair of the state House Finance Committee, is seeking to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor. She has represented Honolulu neighborhoods for 24 years since 1998 and served on numerous House committees. The Conversation spoke with Luke about recent targetted campaign ads, and what she hopes to bring to the No. 2 position in the executive branch of state government.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.