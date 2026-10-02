HPR Social Club: One last ode to Classical Music

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week’s contributor is Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

September witnessed a flurry of activity at Hawaiʻi Public Radio from Classical Music Month to the Fall Membership Campaign. As Classical Music Month comes to a close, I’d like to share a few reflections of gratitude.

First, thank you to everyone who voted in our “Top 100 Classical Music Favorites.” It’s always a pleasure to hear directly from our listeners and learn more about the music you love. I hope your favorite piece made the list and that you enjoyed hearing it during our Fall Membership Campaign. You can see what made the cut here.

As music hosts, we strive to curate programs that match the moods and interests of our listeners. Whether you’re listening in your car, at home, or through your earbuds on a daily walk, we want the music to enhance your day. We aim to create programs that are timely, relevant and enjoyable to hear. And every so often, we discover an unfamiliar gem. When that happens, I hope you enjoy it so much that it finds its way onto next year’s Top 100 Favorites list.

To continue the spirit of celebrating classical music, here are a few opportunities to enjoy it, in addition to on the air with HPR-2.



On Oʻahu, the next Honolulu Chamber Music Series concert featuring countertenor Iestyn Davies and harpist Oliver Wass is on Oct. 15 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium. (Sharene Taba, mahalo for loaning your harp for the performance. I hope to see you there!)

On Hawaiʻi Island, enjoy Kamuela Philharmonic's season opener on Oct. 4, taking you on a journey north with "MasterWorks I: Colors of Scandinavia," which explores the musical landscapes of Finland and Norway.

On demand! Listen to our broadcast of Apollo5, live in concert at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, which aired earlier this summer on your home for classical music.

I’d also like to extend a heartfelt mahalo to everyone who participated in our membership campaign. Your support makes everything we do possible. If you enjoy what you hear, please consider telling your friends, family and neighbors about the importance of keeping Hawaiʻi Public Radio strong and accessible for our community.

And finally, a special thank-you to my mom for paying for my piano lessons for all those years I was growing up. Those lessons sparked a lifelong love of music. I never imagined that it would ultimately lead me to being a classical music host at HPR. For that, I’m deeply grateful.

Keep scrolling for upcoming HPR Social Club event picks. If you have an event you'd like to share with the Social Club team, submit it to the HPR community calendar.

Mahalo,

Craig

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Downtown Art Center HALO HALO: A Filipino American History Month Art Exhibition

OʻAHU: ART MIX

HALO HALO: A Filipino American History Month Art Exhibition

Downtown Art Center

1041 Nuʻuanu Ave. in Honolulu

October 2 to 24

Opening Reception: October 2, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Art Center, in collaboration with modern Filipino restaurant and gallery Minasa Hawaiʻi, will celebrate Filipino American History Month with the third annual "HALO HALO," a refreshing mixed art exhibition exploring art, culture, identity, memory and community. An opening reception will be heldon Friday, Oct. 2 as part of First Friday in Chinatown. The evening will feature art, Filipino food, local vendors, fashion and design, music and special installations celebrating the many flavors and voices of the community. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: INTRO TO CIVICS

Civics on Trial

King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center

417 S. King St.

Saturday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking for different pathways to explore civic engagement? Join this one-day workshop, open to all exploring civic engagement, to propel change within the system and in our community. The workshop focuses on three themes: understanding the Honolulu County charter, empowering voices through creativity, and how a bill comes to life. Please RSVP in advance to help organizers at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi best prepare for the workshop. RSVP requested; free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: ARTFUL ODE

Big Island Art Fair

Kahilu Town Hall

Adjacent to Parker Ranch Center in Waimea

67-1182 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

October 1 & 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Big Island Art Fair returns, showcasing an "Ode to Orange." Browse the original works featuring orange and vote for your favorite. Enjoy live demos with Shannon Guzzo sharing seed bead weaving and PuaMaka Müller demonstrating wood and gourd burning. Explore acrylic and oil paintings, mosaics, ceramics, jewelry, digital art, photography and more, and meet the artists behind the work. Free and open to all

The Pacific Tsunami Museum The Pacific Tsunami Museum

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: TURNING TIDES

Reopening Day at Pacific Tsunami Museum

Pacific Tsunami Museum

130 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo

Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Museum returns to full hours on Saturday! Enjoy live music, a living history reenactment of the 1975 Halapē tsunami, and the launch of the We’re Back! Membership Drive, with the Olson Trust matching every new and renewed membership. Additionally, during Fall Break (Oct. 5–9), the museum will offer its ‘Nature’s Warning Signs’ interactive life-saving training for kids daily, at noon. Open to all; free admission for Hawaiʻi residents

Ms. Winters presents the History of Drag at Pro Arts Theater.

MAUI: CELEBRATE PRIDE

Ms. Winters and Friends: History of Drag!

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. in Kihei

Sunday, October 4, 3 p.m.

Join Elizabeth Winters for the most fun and fabulous history lesson ever! Enjoy dazzling performances and so much more with Athena Roxafellah, Misty Showers Manic Winters, Jazzmyne Lamour, Glamorrah, and Jacome at this Pono Project event celebrating LGBTQ+ history. $4 to $15.90 tickets, available online; open to all

KAUAʻI: IMMERSIVE MOʻOLELO

KauleleINPEACE’s Hawaiian culture and science exhibits

Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. in Līhu‘e

Tuesday to Saturday through Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) invites the community to enjoy Kaulana Mahina and The Explorers of Lawai‘a, two STEM learning opportunities that connect modern and traditional science through indigenous Hawaiian knowledge. In this immersive experience, discover how the moon phases affect environmental activities like fishing and planting and explore seven interactive zones featuring ocean-based fishing activities. Free and open to all

ICYMI: Iranian artist's Honolulu exhibit features stories about being in the diaspora

Cassie Ordonio / HPR "Birds in Search of Blue Expanses" is a new exhibit at Shangri La Center for Cultures & Ideas and Museum of Islamic Art.

The exhibit “Birds in Search of Blue Expanses” at Shangri La's Moroccan Gallery showcases woven centerpieces that were created partly in New York and in Hawai‘i, folded into a suitcase and flown across the ocean for the exhibit. Artist Leila Seyedzadeh said it reflects her immigrant experience moving from one place to another.⁠

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“Similar to my lifestyle as an immigrant, I can fold the textiles in a suitcase and carry it wherever. I'm going to the other side of the ocean and install it. Then as I'm gone, the work is gone, too.”⁠

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From being surrounded by mountainous terrain in Tehran, then migrating to the flat lands of the East Coast of the U.S., Seyedzadeh tells her story through art. She said landscapes aren't just something people look at. It's also a way of remembering where people come from.⁠ HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more. Listen on demand.

Speaking Up: Politics, the First Amendment and You

HPR's Senior Vice President of News and Executive Editor Bill Dorman presents examples from his own journalistic experiences about media freedom (and lack of it) from Washington to Moscow, Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing and elsewhere, putting the First Amendment into a global context and sharing why he carries hope for the future—and what you can do about it.

HPR Managing Editor Pixie Clay hosts this free Live from the Atherton Storytellers' Series event. Seating is limited — we strongly encourage you to secure your tickets in advance.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here