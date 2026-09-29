Civics on Trial
Civics on Trial
A FREE one day workshop open to all exploring civic engagement propelling change within the system and with community. This workshop is designed for anyone looking for an introduction to different pathways to civic engagement. Please RSVP in advance to help us best prepare for the workshop.
King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org
Artist Group Info
kristin@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org
King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
417 S King StHonolulu, Hawaii 96813