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Civics on Trial

Civics on Trial

A FREE one day workshop open to all exploring civic engagement propelling change within the system and with community. This workshop is designed for anyone looking for an introduction to different pathways to civic engagement. Please RSVP in advance to help us best prepare for the workshop.

King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi
info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org
https://www.sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

kristin@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org
King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
417 S King St
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813