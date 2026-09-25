October Big Island Art Fair

Enjoy free admission to the Big Island Art Fair October 1–3, 2026, at Kahilu Town Hall. Meet approximately twenty local artists each day, shop their work, watch live demonstrations and vote in the “Ode to Orange” art contest.

Explore acrylic and oil paintings, mosaics, ceramics, jewelry, digital art, photography and more, and meet the artists behind the work.

Visitors help choose the winners in the “Ode to Orange” art contest. Browse the original works featuring orange, pick your favorite and cast your vote. The artists whose entries receive the most visitor votes will win cash prizes, with winners announced on Saturday, October 3, at 3 p.m.

All three days, Shannon Guzzo will demonstrate seed bead weaving, and PuaMaka Müller will demonstrate wood and gourd burning.

Mochinga Hawaii will serve Greek food throughout the fair, including fresh spanakopita and Hamakua macadamia nut baklava.

Event Details:

- Kahilu Town Hall, adjacent to Parker Ranch Center in Waimea

- Thursday, October 1: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

- Friday, October 2: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

- Saturday, October 3: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.BigIslandArtFair.com or find Big Island Art Fair on Facebook.

